We're Still Searching For Alleged Killers Of Gay Man In Ph...Police

The spokesperson of the Rivers state police command, CSP Grace Iringe-Koko, has said that the state police command is on top of its investigation into the ddath of a 23-year-old gay man identified as Hillary Emereole, who was allegedly thrown from a two-storey hotel room in Port Harcourt, Rivers state on July 24, 2025.

Hillary d!ed from an injury he sustained in his spinal cord after he was pushed down from a hotel in Woji, Port Harcourt where he had allegedly gone to meet with a man who set him up, assaulted him and extorted money from him and his family.

Following the public outcry over the incident, reached out to the state police command spokesperson to ascertain the level of investigation into the incident. Speaking in an interview today February 11, Iringe-Koko said the suspects are currently on the run. She stated that the state Commissioner of Police is involved in the investigation and that the perpetrators will surely be arrested.

‘’The command is aware of the incident that occured, the case of murder and it is being investigated by the State Criminal Investigation Department SCID.

The command is on top of the case. We have put in place measures to ensure that the fleeing suspect is arrested and face justice while we are also condoling with the family and loved ones that they should be patient because our hands are not tied. We will ensure that the perpetrators of that heinous crime will be brought to book and justice will be served’’

She added that the Hotel manager was invited and that he dropped his statement concerning the incident.