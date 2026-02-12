COAS Reaffirms Strategic Leadership In West Africa At Liberia 69th Army Day Celebration

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Nigerian Army, Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, has reaffirmed Nigeria’s strategic leadership in regional peace and security, declaring that the stability enjoyed by the Republic of Liberia today stands as a direct outcome of deliberate governmental resolve, African solidarity and the sacrifices of the Nigerian Army.

The COAS stated this on Wednesday 11 February 2026, at the Barclay Training Center, Monrovia, where he attended as Special Guest of Honour during activities marking the 69th Armed Forces Day Anniversary of the Armed Forces of Liberia (AFL). He emphasised that Nigeria’s intervention in Liberia during the civil conflict era was neither incidental nor transactional, but a conscious foreign and defence policy decision undertaken in the collective interest of West African stability.

Recalling Nigeria’s pivotal role under the ECOWAS Monitoring Group (ECOMOG), the COAS noted that Nigerian troops formed the backbone of peace enforcement operations, bearing the heaviest operational responsibilities and recording significant casualties to halt state collapse, restore law and order and preserve Liberia’s sovereignty.

He underscored that the Federal Government of Nigeria demonstrated exceptional leadership by committing troops, resources and political will over an extended period, thereby laying the foundation for national reconciliation, democratic transition and post-conflict reconstruction in Liberia.

Further reflecting on Nigeria’s contribution to Liberia’s defence rebirth, Lieutenant General Shaibu, during a dinner held in his honour, recalled his personal involvement in the early stages of rebuilding the Armed Forces of Liberia. He recounted serving alongside the late Major General Suraj Alawo Abdurrahman, the then Chief of Staff, Armed Forces of Liberia and other regional partners in what he described as a complex “Aircraft-in-Flight” reform process rebuilding the force while it remained operational. He expressed satisfaction that officers mentored during that formative period now occupy key leadership positions, describing the AFL as a shining testament to sustained international partnership, regional cooperation and adherence to core military values.

He urged the AFL to jealously guard its ethos of sacrifice, professionalism and loyalty to constitutional authority, stressing that Nigeria will continue to provide advisory and capacity-building support in furtherance of Liberia’s stability and regional peace. He noted that Nigeria played a central role in mentoring, training and professionally reorienting the force, contributing significantly to its transformation into a disciplined, motivated and democratically accountable institution now recognised as “A Force for Good.”

The COAS emphasised that the Nigeria, Liberia defence relationship is anchored on shared sacrifice, strategic trust and an unbreakable bond forged in adversity. He reaffirmed that Nigeria remains resolutely committed to Liberia’s security, viewing it as inseparable from the stability of the wider West African sub-region.

Addressing the theme of the celebration, “Securing Liberia Together: Strengthening Inter-Agency Cooperation Against Drug Trafficking and Emerging Security Threats,” Lieutenant General Shaibu warned that contemporary threats, particularly drug trafficking, cybercrime, maritime insecurity and organised criminal networks, have evolved into strategic security challenges capable of undermining state authority and regional stability.

He stressed that drug trafficking, especially the proliferation of synthetic drugs, now constitutes a critical national security threat with direct implications for youth development, economic resilience and internal stability. He therefore advocated robust inter-agency synergy, intelligence-led operations, strengthened legal frameworks and enhanced regional cooperation as indispensable pillars of effective security governance.





Drawing from Nigeria’s operational experience, the COAS underscored the effectiveness of the Whole of Government and Whole of Society approach, where the Armed Forces, Police and other security agencies operate within unified command structures, significantly enhancing operational efficiency and strategic outcomes. He encouraged Liberia to sustain and deepen this model in confronting both current and emerging threats.

Lieutenant General Shaibu commended the officers and soldiers of the Armed Forces of Liberia for their professionalism, discipline and loyalty to constitutional authority, describing them as strategic stabilisers and guardians of Liberia’s democracy. He reaffirmed that Nigeria, under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, remains a dependable strategic partner to Liberia and the ECOWAS sub-region, committed to sustained defence cooperation, capacity building and collective responses to transnational security threats.

The COAS congratulated the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Liberia, the AFL High Command and the Liberian people on the occasion of the 69th Armed Forces Day, expressing confidence that the Armed Forces of Liberia will continue to consolidate professionalism and operational effectiveness in the service of national stability and regional peace.

In recognition of Nigeria’s enduring contributions to Liberia’s peace and security architecture, two senior Nigerian Army officers, Brigadier General Mohammed Sani Usman and Brigadier General Owoicho Egiga were decorated with the prestigious Distinguished Service Order of Liberia during the ceremony. The awards were conferred in honour of their meritorious service and invaluable contributions to the Armed Forces of Liberia, further symbolising the deep-rooted defence partnership between both nations.



