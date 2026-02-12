David Umahi , Oshiomhole Clash At Budget Defence At NASS

Chaos erupted at the National Assembly on Wednesday as the Minister of Works, David Umahi, defended his ministry’s ₦3.4 trillion 2026 budget, triggering heated exchanges, procedural breakdowns and an open confrontation among lawmakers over road contracts, budgetary priorities and accountability.

The Joint Committees on Works of the Senate and House of Representatives had convened to scrutinise the ministry’s proposed capital expenditure and interrogate the implementation of ongoing projects. What was expected to be a routine budget defence—focused on how Nigeria plans to spend over ₦3.2 trillion on federal road infrastructure—quickly degenerated into disorder as lawmakers openly challenged the minister’s explanations.

Tensions peaked following a sharp exchange between Umahi and Senator Adams Oshiomhole (APC, Edo North), who questioned the controversial withdrawal of the Abuja–Kaduna–Zaria–Kano Road from construction giant Julius Berger and its alleged reassignment to Maikano, a firm lawmakers said was better known for generator manufacturing than large-scale highway construction.





Oshiomhole demanded clarity on the contractor’s technical competence, transparency in procurement and value for money on one of Nigeria’s most strategic road corridors.





In response, Umahi dismissed the insinuations and challenged lawmakers to inspect the project firsthand, vowing to resign if the road failed quality standards.“I invite the committee to visit the site. If the road is not up to standard, I will throw in the towel,” the minister said, insisting he had full confidence in the contractor’s work.





The budget defence soon shifted from policy scrutiny to a legislative showdown when Senator Onyekachi Nwaebonyi (APC, Ebonyi North) clashed with Deputy Minority Whip, Senator Rufai Hanga (NNPP, Kano Central) over control of proceedings.





Nwaebonyi, who largely used his intervention to commend Umahi and urge colleagues to support the ministry, was cautioned by Hanga to conclude his remarks. Visibly irritated, Nwaebonyi fired back.





“You cannot stop me from speaking after allowing Senator Oshiomhole to talk for 15 solid minutes uninterrupted. I have barely spent five minutes, yet you are telling me to round up,” he said.





“For your information, as a ranking senator from the ruling party, I can take over proceedings from you.”





Hanga responded angrily, insisting that Nwaebonyi had no authority to assume control of committee proceedings. The exchange escalated further when Nwaebonyi asserted his seniority, prompting Hanga to cite his own electoral mandate, arguing that the votes that brought him to the Senate in June 2023 were “ten times higher” than those of Nwaebonyi in Ebonyi North.

The confrontation drew the attention of senior lawmakers, including Senator Ali Ndume (APC, Borno South) and Senator Adamu Aliero (APC, Kebbi Central), who intervened to restore order. Despite their efforts, the incident exposed simmering tensions between ruling party senators and minority party members, highlighting how political rivalry can complicate legislative oversight.

Beyond the theatrics, Umahi presented a detailed breakdown of the ministry’s budget and the status of federal road projects. Of the ₦3.245 trillion capital allocation proposed for 2026, he said ₦760 billion is earmarked for new projects across the six geopolitical zones. He stressed that these projects are separate from the four legacy projects inherited from previous administrations, including the Akwanga–Jos–Bauchi–Gombe–Maiduguri Road.





The minister disclosed that President Bola Tinubu inherited over 2,000 ongoing projects valued at about ₦13 trillion as of May 2023, excluding NNPCL tax-credit projects, from which the national oil company has since withdrawn.





According to Umahi, an additional ₦7 trillion would be required to sustain and complete the inherited projects, while contractors are currently owed more than ₦2.2 trillion, worsening delays nationwide.





Addressing lawmakers’ concerns over several ₦14 million project entries in the budget—including the Odukpani–Ikot Ekpene Road—Umahi described them as accounting placeholders or “optical illusions,” insisting they did not represent the actual cost of the projects.





He also lamented poor capital releases in 2025, revealing that only about nine per cent of the ₦2.2 trillion capital allocation was released, significantly constraining project execution.





Umahi assured lawmakers that sections of key legacy road projects would be completed and ready for commissioning between May and December 2026, provided adequate funding is released. He emphasised that accountability, quality control and value for money remain top priorities for the ministry despite fiscal constraints and the massive backlog of inherited projects.





Observers noted that the stormy session reflected growing frustration within the legislature over road funding, project execution and oversight.





The clash between Nwaebonyi and Hanga, they said, underscored not only heightened political tensions in the Senate but also the broader challenge of maintaining effective legislative scrutiny amid Nigeria’s urgent infrastructure needs.



