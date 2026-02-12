Police Confirm Lynching Of Suspected Thief In Cross River

The Cross River State Police Command has confirmed the lynching of a suspected thief in Calabar South Local Council.

Police sources said the incident occurred on February 10, 2026, at about 7:00 a.m., when a surveillance patrol team from Atakpa Division received information from an informant about the body of an unidentified young man, believed to be about 22 years old, found burnt beyond recognition along Mayne Avenue by Nyong Edem Street in Calabar South Local Council, near the boundary between Atakpa and Efut divisions.

Preliminary information indicated that the deceased allegedly attempted to vandalise an electricity transformer with two other suspects at an undisclosed location.

He was reportedly apprehended by a mob, lynched and set ablaze before his body was transported to the scene, where it was later discovered.

Police said there were no signs of struggle, weapons or burnt materials at the location where the corpse was found.

Photographs of the scene were taken, the remains evacuated, and an investigation has commenced.

The command added that efforts are ongoing to identify the victim and arrest those responsible for the mob action.


