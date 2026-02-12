Court Jails Two Chinese 92 Years Each For N3.4bn, $2.5m Cyberterrorism, Internet Fraud In Lagos

Justice Daniel Osiagor of the Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos, on Wednesday, February 11, 2026, convicted and sentenced two Chinese: Huang Haoyu and An Hongxu, to 46 years’ imprisonment each for cyber terrorism and internet fraud.

The convicts, alongside one Friday Audu were among a syndicate of 792 fraudsters arrested for cryptocurrency, investment and romance fraud on December 19, 2024 in Lagos in a surprise operation tagged “Eagle Flush Operation” by EFCC operatives.

Investigations revealed that Friday allegedly incorporated Genting International Co. Ltd. on the directive of Huang Haoyu to facilitate the fraudulent scheme.

The defendants were found to have procured and employed Nigerian youths to falsely represent themselves as foreign nationals for the purpose of defrauding unsuspecting victims through online platforms.

They were subsequently arraigned alongside a company, Genting International Co. Ltd., by the Lagos Zonal Directorate 1 of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on a seven- count charge bordering on cyber-terrorism, internet fraud and money laundering to the tune of N3,407,824,740.78 (Three Billion, Four Hundred and Seven Million, Eight Hundred Twenty-Four Thousand, Seven Hundred and Forty Naira, Seventy Eight kobo), and $2,562,203 ( Two Million, Five Hundred and Sixty Two Thousand, Two Hundred and Three United States Dollars).

One of the counts reads: “That you, Huang Haoyu, a.k.a Ken, Audu Friday, An Hongxu, Duliang Pan (at large) and Genting International Co. Ltd, sometime in 2024 in Lagos, within the jurisdiction of this Honorable Court, conspired to willfully cause to be accessed, computer systems organised to seriously destabilise the economic and social structure of Nigeria (which prohibits and prevents cyber and related crimes) when you, with intent to gain a financial advantage for yourselves and cronies, procured and or employed Nigerian youths to falsely represent themselves as persons of foreign nationalities, and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 27 of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc) Act, 2015 (As Amended, 2024) and punishable under Section 18 of the same Act”.

They initially pleaded “not guilty” to the charges preferred against them.

At the resumed sitting on Wednesday, February 11, 2026, counsel to the first and third defendants, Bridget Omateno, informed the court that the defendants would like to change their pleas from “not guilty” to “guilty.”

When the charges were re-read to them, both Haoyu and Hongxu pleaded “guilty” to the charges filed against them, while Audu maintained his plea of “not guilty.”

Following the guilty pleas of both Haoyu and Hongxu, who are directors in the company, the prosecution counsel, Bilikisu Bala- Buhari stated that the prosecution had earlier called two witnesses before the change of plea.

She urged the court to impose the maximum punishment of life imprisonment on counts 1, 2 and 3, and 14 years’ imprisonment on counts 4 to 7.

The prosecution also prayed the court to order the forfeiture of all items recovered during investigation from the four properties listed in the charge (Items 1–135) to the Federal Government of Nigeria.

The items are: 1,596 mobile phones, 2,120 office chairs, 544 office tables, 194 routers, 43 computer systems, a network server, 126 air-conditioning units, several generators and vehicles, hundreds of mattresses and bunk beds, thousands of SIM cards across different networks, and numerous other electronic devices and household items recovered from premises at No. 7 Oyin Jolayemi Street, Victoria Island; Plot 1220 Bishop Oluwole Street, Victoria Island; 54A A.J. Marinho Drive, Victoria Island; and No. 14A Modupe Alakija Crescent, Ikoyi.

Delivering judgment, Justice Osiagor convicted and sentenced the first and third defendants to a cumulative term of 46 years’ imprisonment each, with an option of fine of N56,000,000 (Fifty-Six Million Naira).

The court also ordered that they undertake three days of community service and be repatriated after serving their sentences and completing the community service.

The matter was adjourned till April 29, 2026 for the continuation of trial involving Audu Friday, who maintained his not guilty plea.