I Am The Next Target Of Arrest..El Rufai

Former Kaduna State governor, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, has alleged that the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led federal government may arrest him.

El-Rufai, a chieftain of the opposition African Democratic Congress (ADC), stated this in an interview with BBC Hausa on Wednesday, February 11.

The former governor, who has recently stepped up his criticism of President Bola Tinubu’s administration and the APC under which he was governor for eight years, said although he has not yet been arrested, some of his close associates have been detained.





“Four people we worked with in Kaduna have been arrested; so it’s only a matter of time before they come for me too,” El-Rufai said





His comments come amid the arrest and ongoing trial of Nigeria’s former Attorney-General, Abubakar Malami, who remains in custody.