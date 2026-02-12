Outrage In Kebbi As Customs Officers Allegedly Kill Car Dealer

Tension gripped Birnin Kebbi, the Kebbi State capital, following the alleged killing of a car dealer by operatives of the Federal Operations Unit (FOU), Zone B Kaduna, of the Nigeria Customs Service.

The deceased, identified as Tukur Alhaji Salihu, 45, was reportedly shot three times while inside a vehicle between 11:00 a.m. and 12:00 noon on February 7, 2026, along the Nagari College–Illela-Yari axis in Birnin Kebbi township.

Eyewitness accounts indicate that Salihu was rushed to a hospital after the shooting but later died around midnight. He was subsequently buried in his hometown of Argungu. He is survived by two wives, seven children, and elderly parents.

AMDON Condemns Killing

The Association of Motor Dealers of Nigeria (AMDON), Kebbi State chapter, expressed shock and outrage over the incident.

Speaking to journalists, the association’s Secretary, Shehu Yusuf Bunza, described the shooting as a disturbing development and a reflection of growing concerns about alleged extra-judicial actions.

“The incident, which occurred in broad daylight, is a stark reminder of the growing concerns over extra-judicial killings and human rights abuses in our state and country,” Bunza said.

He added that the association views the act as an unwarranted use of force that has created fear and panic among its members and the wider Kebbi community.

“We are particularly disturbed that the perpetrators appeared to have acted with impunity, disregarding the sanctity of human life,” he stated.

Calls for Investigation

AMDON has called on the Nigeria Police Force and other relevant security agencies to launch a thorough investigation into the incident and ensure that those responsible are brought to justice.

The association also urged the Kebbi State Government to protect the rights of the deceased’s family and provide appropriate support and compensation.

In addition, AMDON appealed to the Nigeria Customs Service to investigate the conduct of its officers and take necessary disciplinary measures if culpability is established.

The group further called on the National Human Rights Commission, the Nigerian Bar Association, and other civil society organisations to take up the matter to ensure accountability.

Awaiting Official Response

As of the time of filing this report there was no official statement from the Nigeria Customs Service regarding the allegations.

The incident has sparked widespread reactions in Kebbi and is rapidly becoming one of the major talking points in Nigeria News Today, as residents demand transparency and justice.

Bureau News