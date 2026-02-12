OGTV Director of Programmes Akeem Akintunde Passes On

The Nigerian Union of Journalists, (NUJ), Ogun State Council announces the passage of a distinguished media professional and former SWAN Chairman, a versatile broadcaster and respected sports guru, Alhaji Akeem Akintunde.

His passage tonight after a protracted illness, marks the end of a remarkable career defined by dedication, excellence, and an unwavering passion for journalism and sports.

Throughout his career, Akeem Akintunde demonstrated exceptional commitment to the media profession, serving with distinction as Director of Programmes at OGTV.

He lived and breathed journalism and sports until his last moments, earning admiration for his depth of knowledge, professionalism, and enduring contributions to the broadcasting industry.

Burial arrangements will be announced as soon as they are made available by the family.