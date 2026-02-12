OGTV Director of Programmes Akeem Akintunde Passes On

byCKN NEWS -
0


The Nigerian Union of Journalists, (NUJ), Ogun State Council announces the passage of a distinguished media professional and former SWAN Chairman, a versatile broadcaster and respected sports guru, Alhaji Akeem Akintunde.

His passage tonight after a protracted illness, marks the end of a remarkable career defined by dedication, excellence, and an unwavering passion for journalism and sports.

Throughout his career, Akeem Akintunde demonstrated exceptional commitment to the media profession, serving with distinction as Director of Programmes at OGTV. 

He lived and breathed journalism and sports until his last moments, earning admiration for his depth of knowledge, professionalism, and enduring contributions to the broadcasting industry.

Burial arrangements will be announced as soon as they are made available by the family. 

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال