Viral Video : Mirabel Arrested by Police After Evidence Proves Her Rape Story Was False

Mirabel Arrested by Police After Evidence Proves Her Rape Story Was False

Ogun State Police have arrested TikTok user Mirabel following investigations into her viral claims of being raped, cut with a blade, and forced to drink poison by an unknown man.

Her neighbors reported no signs of break-in, no screams, and stated she appeared normal when leaving with a man. Phone records and text messages did not support her version of events.

She gave inconsistent statements and refused full medical/forensic examination offered by authorities and NGOs.

Police confirmed she was detained today for providing false information, wasting police resources, and attempting to pervert the course of justice.

Her TikTok account is now private, and several videos have been deleted. Some donors are demanding refunds.

Investigation is still ongoing according to police

