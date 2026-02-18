DSS Takes el-Rufai Into Custody From EFCC

Operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) have taken Nasir el-Rufai into custody after the former governor of Kaduna spent two nights with the the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), sources have informed TheCable.

Multiple sources said el-Rufai was picked up from the EFCC headquarters in Abuja on Wednesday night by the secret police.

Insiders said during his questioning at the anti-graft agency, investigators made several attempts to obtain a written statement from the former governor, but he repeatedly declined to provide one

The Cable



