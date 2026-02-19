Nigerian Law School DG Paid Courtesy Visit To CJN

The Director-General of the Nigerian Law School, Dr. Olugbemisola Titilayomi Odusote, on Tuesday, 17 February 2026, paid a courtesy visit to the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Kudirat Motonmori Olatokunbo Kekere‑Ekun, at the Supreme Court of Nigeria.

The visit was part of the Director-General’s ongoing efforts to deepen stakeholder relationships and strengthen institutional collaboration.

During the engagement, the Director-General expressed appreciation to Her Lordship and the Honourable Justices for their consistent support to the Nigerian Law School, particularly in mentoring aspirants to the Bar through their active involvement in Law Dinners and other academic and professional activities.

She emphasized the importance of maintaining strong partnerships between the Institutions and highlighted the need to create more opportunities for qualified academic staff of the Law School to be considered for elevation to the Bench an approach that enhances both legal education and judicial service.

In her response, the Chief Justice warmly received the delegation and congratulated Dr. Odusote on her historic appointment as the first female Director-General of the Nigerian Law School.

Her Lordship described the achievement as well deserved, offered prayers for a successful tenure, and encouraged her to uphold and elevate the standards and values of the legal profession.