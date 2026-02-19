Slain South Africa-based Nigerian Student Worked Illegally ...Bolt

E-hailing platform Bolt has disclosed that Isaac Satlat, the Nigerian student murdered by suspected carjackers in Pretoria, South Africa, was not registered as a driver on its platform and was operating illegally at the time of the incident.

Satlat, 22, was reportedly killed on February 11, 2026, after picking up passengers who allegedly strangled him.

South African authorities have since arrested four suspects, who a magistrates’ court has remanded.

In a statement dated February 17, 2026, and shared on its verified Facebook page, Bolt expressed condolences to the family of the deceased.

The company also confirmed that its internal investigation revealed irregularities surrounding the driver profile used during the trip.

Providing details of its findings, Bolt said Satlat was not the registered owner of the driver account that was active at the time of the incident.

The statement alleged that the late Satlat was engaged in profile sharing with another driver at the time of the incident.

“Following our internal investigation, we can confirm that the victim has been identified as Isaac Satlat, a 22-year-old Nigerian national. Satlat was not the registered owner of the Bolt driver profile that was active at the time of the incident.

“The profile belonged to Wiseman Makobe, a registered driver with an active account on the Bolt platform. On the day of the incident, Mr Makobe completed the required verification process, after which Mr Satlat operated using that profile.

“This constitutes profile sharing. The profile has since been permanently hard-blocked and banned from operating on the platform.”

Bolt explained that profile sharing – a practice where a registered driver allows another individual to use his or her account – is strictly prohibited under its policies, as it undermines passenger safety and platform integrity.

“Profile sharing is strictly prohibited on the Bolt platform. It undermines passenger trust, compromises safety, and violates our agreements with drivers,” the statement read.

The company added that it had implemented several safeguards to prevent such practices, including mandatory identity verification, regular in-app selfie checks, device monitoring, and data-led risk detection systems.

The statement noted, “Bolt provides comprehensive support and compensation in cases where drivers are operating lawfully under their own verified profiles. This includes compensation in the event of death, serious injury, disability, and coverage of medical expenses.

“However, where impersonation or profile sharing occurs, the individual is operating unlawfully and outside the scope of the platform’s protections. In such cases, compensation policies do not apply.”

The development comes amid heightened scrutiny of safety within South Africa’s e-hailing sector, which has in recent years witnessed incidents of robbery, assault, and vehicle hijacking involving drivers and passengers.

Bolt noted that it welcomed the formal regulation of the e-hailing industry in South Africa, describing recent regulatory measures as a step towards improving accountability and safety standards.

The statement added, “Bolt continues to operate in South Africa, one of our largest markets globally. We welcome the formal regulation of the e-hailing sector and view the new regulations as an important milestone in strengthening certainty, safety, and accountability across the industry.

“Bolt is fully committed to aligning with the regulatory framework and collaborating closely with all spheres of government and relevant stakeholders to support drivers, protect livelihoods, and ensure clivelihood

The company said it would not disclose further details to protect the integrity of the ongoing investigation.



