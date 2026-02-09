US Top Military Chief Visits Bola Tinubu

byCKN NEWS -
0


 

President Bola Ahmed has met with the Commander of US Africa Command (AFRICOM), General Dagvin Anderson, his team and the Charge D’Affairs US Embassy in Nigeria, Keith Heffern, at the State House, Abuja, on Sunday.

Among those present alongside the President were the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Riibadu, and other service Chiefs.

The meeting held days after Anderson stated that the United States had dispatched a small team of troops to Nigeria following recent security cooperation between the two countries.

Anderson said the move followed his meeting with Tinubu in Rome, Italy, last year.

Nigeria and the United States of America officials have been collaborating in recent times following killings and attacks by terrorists in some parts of the country.

As at the time of filing this report, both parties were yet to disclose details of the meeting.


CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال