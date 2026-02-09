US Top Military Chief Visits Bola Tinubu

President Bola Ahmed has met with the Commander of US Africa Command (AFRICOM), General Dagvin Anderson, his team and the Charge D’Affairs US Embassy in Nigeria, Keith Heffern, at the State House, Abuja, on Sunday.

Among those present alongside the President were the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Riibadu, and other service Chiefs.

The meeting held days after Anderson stated that the United States had dispatched a small team of troops to Nigeria following recent security cooperation between the two countries.

Anderson said the move followed his meeting with Tinubu in Rome, Italy, last year.

Nigeria and the United States of America officials have been collaborating in recent times following killings and attacks by terrorists in some parts of the country.

As at the time of filing this report, both parties were yet to disclose details of the meeting.



