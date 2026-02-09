Burna Boy Is Current King Of Afrobeats..Tuface

Nigerian music legend 2Baba has weighed in on the debate over who currently leads the Afrobeats scene, placing Burna Boy at the top of the game. He made the remarks during a recent episode of Mic on Podcast with host Seun Okinbaloye, where 2Baba was asked to pick one artist from the industry’s “big three”—Wizkid, Burna Boy, and Davido.

2Baba, whose real name is Innocent Idibia, acknowledged his appreciation for each of the three artists but offered a clear assessment of the current music landscape. “I have my favorite songs from each of them, but I think Burna is on top of the game right now,” he said.

He noted that while each artist brings a unique style to the industry, his choice reflects a view of the music world rather than personal knowledge of their wealth or commercial success.

“I don’t know their bank accounts, I don’t have any information about their personal successes, so I can’t speak on that,” he clarified. “But from what I know, from common sense and understanding of the music world, I think right now, Burna is on top. Not just in Nigeria or in Africa, in the world.”

Burna Boy, whose full name is Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, has cemented his status as a global Afrobeats ambassador. The singer won a Grammy Award in 2021 and recently concluded his No Sign of Weakness tour, which sold out across multiple cities in North America further proving his massive appeal both in Africa and internationally.

Wizkid, born Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, has also been making waves on the global stage. His album, Morayo became the most streamed album on Nigerian Apple Music in 2025, and he recently released a new EP in collaboration with Asake.

Davido, whose full name is David Adedeji Adeleke, remains a dominant force in Nigerian music. He is known for his energetic performances and consistent hits. he recently headlined the just-concluded AFCON tournament.

During the podcast, 2Baba emphasized that his choice was not meant to undermine the talents of Wizkid or Davido. “Different people have different styles,” he said. “This is me going into the general aspect of this.”







