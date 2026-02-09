NCC Committed To Regional Digital Integration ..EVC Maida

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), in line with its commitment to collaboration and regional integration, has reaffirmed its dedication to strengthening partnerships among telecommunications regulators within the West African sub-region.

The Executive Vice Chairman of NCC, Dr. Aminu Maida re-affirmed the commitment when the Commission hosted a high-level delegation from the Liberia Telecommunications Authority (LTA) at the NCC’s Head Office in Abuja at the weekend.

Speaking during the LTA's visit, Maida, who was represented by the Director of Corporate Planning, Strategy and Risk Management at NCC, Dr. Kelechi Nwankwo, emphasized the Commission’s mandate to continually collaborate with sister regulatory institutions within the sub-region and beyond to drive the expansion of digital economy and improve the living conditions of citizen.

He said, given the NCC’s long-standing commitment to regional cooperation through platforms such as the West Africa Telecommunications Regulators Assembly (WATRA), the Commission believes the region becomes stronger and more prosperous when all countries are interconnected.

The EVC further emphasized that collaboration remains a core driver of the NCC Board and that sustained engagement with regional partners is essential to advancing the interests of telecommunications consumers and various stakeholders.

Maida recalled the Commission’s advocacy for the recognition of Information and Communications Technology (ICT) as critical national infrastructure within the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), noting that Nigeria has already designated ICT as part of its critical national information infrastructure to give it the prominence required for sustainable growth.

He assured the Liberian delegation of the NCC’s readiness to provide support in advancing regional shared initiatives and translating discussions into actionable outcomes within the sub-region.

In his remarks, the Chairman of the Board of Commissioners of the LTA, Hon. Clarence Massaquoi, commended the NCC for making itself available in the spirit of regional coordination and collaboration, describing the engagement as critical to strengthening regulatory responsibilities across the sub-region.

Massaquoi acknowledged that Nigeria remains the largest economy in the region and a central player in Africa’s communications, security, and economic structures, that progress made by Nigeria often has far-reaching impacts across other West African countries.

He explained that since his assumption of office as the Liberian chief telecom regulator, the LTA has prioritized strengthening relationships with regional institutions to support ECOWAS’ vision of integration as effective regional integration cannot be achieved without affordable and reliable communications services, particularly in addressing cross-border roaming challenges.

The LTA Chairman disclosed that Liberia had signed bilateral agreements with The Gambia and Côte d’Ivoire and is at advanced stages of discussion with Ghana and Guinea-Conakry and that the Liberian regulator remained committed to active participation in WATRA.

Massaquoi further sought NCC’s support in regulatory capacity building and the sharing of best practices, particularly as Liberia reviews its licensing regime to reflect emerging technologies and align with regional standards.

The two regulators also underscored the centrality of shared commitment to deepen collaboration, identify priority areas for engagement, and advance initiatives that will promote seamless connectivity, regional integration, and socio-economic development across West Africa