Tears As 15 Abia Traders Die In Auto Crash Returning From Traditional Marriage In Enugu

There is wailing and deep sorrow in Umuahia today Sunday 15th February 2026 following the tragic death of 15 traders who reportedly lost their lives in a fatal road accident while returning from a traditional marriage ceremony in Enugu State.

According to available information, the victims, some of whom are said to be traders operating along Bonny Street in Umuahia, had travelled to Enugu to honour the marriage rites of a colleague. Sadly, their journey back home turned disastrous when their vehicle was involved in a ghastly accident.

Eyewitness accounts indicate that the crash occurred while the group was en route to Umuahia, leaving several passengers dead on the spot. The exact cause of the accident is yet to be officially confirmed as at the time of filing this report.

A few survivors who sustained varying degrees of injuries were immediately rescued and rushed to the Federal Medical Centre Umuahia for urgent medical attention. Hospital sources confirm that the injured victims are currently receiving treatment.

The incident has thrown Bonny Street and the wider Umuahia business community into mourning, as colleagues and family members struggle to come to terms with the sudden and devastating loss. Promise Uzoma Okoro