To: Mallam Nasir El-Rufai

From: Usman Ishaq Shehu, PhD Candidate in Chemistry (Distinction in Course Work)

Dear Mallam El-Rufai @elrufai, f

I have read your recent public remarks referencing a letter regarding the reported procurement of thallium sulphate by the Office of the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu @NuhuRibadu. As a PhD candidate in chemistry, with distinction in all my coursework and extensive experience handling toxic metals, I feel compelled to provide a scientifically accurate clarification and address the questions raised.

I was particularly surprised to see that this matter was copied to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and NAFDAC. While both agencies play critical roles in public health and consumer safety, they do not oversee the operational use of highly controlled toxic chemicals. Proper oversight for substances such as thallium sulphate falls under national security chemical safety divisions, federal regulatory bodies authorized to issue hazardous chemical import permits, and internal NSA or Ministry of Defence safety and compliance audits.

Regarding the specific questions raised in your letter, here are the scientific and factual clarifications:

1.Intended Purpose and End-Use

Thallium sulphate is used for strictly controlled analytical chemistry, trace metal detection, and specialized operational applications. Its toxicity is well documented, with an oral LD50 in rats of approximately 21 mg/kg (Merck Index, 15th Edition). In controlled laboratory or operational settings, when handled by trained personnel, it does not pose a public health risk.

2.Supplier Identity and Permits

Thallium salts are imported through licensed suppliers under legally approved import permits. International and national chemical regulations, including the UN Recommendations on the Transport of Dangerous Goods, govern such transactions. This ensures that all procurement is conducted legally and safely.

3.Quantity and Form/Concentration

The reported quantity of 10 kilograms is consistent with legitimate operational or laboratory use. The form and concentration of the chemical are strictly controlled to prevent exposure. Handling such quantities under controlled conditions is standard practice in research and specialized operations (IARC Monographs, Volume 100C).





4.Storage and Security Arrangements





Thallium salts are stored in labeled, airtight containers within restricted-access, secure facilities with proper ventilation and spill containment. Personnel use personal protective equipment and follow emergency response procedures. These measures eliminate the risk to the general public (NIOSH Pocket Guide to Chemical Hazards, 2020).





5.Regulatory Oversight and Coordination





Oversight of controlled toxic substances in operational or national security contexts is conducted through internal audits, safety compliance units, and specialized regulatory frameworks. While NAFDAC and NCDC handle public health and consumer safety, highly controlled chemicals like thallium sulphate fall under internal national security oversight.

6.Public-Health Risk Assessment and Hazard Mitigation

Comprehensive risk assessments and hazard mitigation procedures, including fume hoods, personal protective equipment, and spill-response protocols, are standard. When handled correctly, thallium sulphate is completely safe for operational use, and the risk to the public is negligible (ATSDR Toxicological Profile for Thallium, 2012).

@flexiblenancy @Abdulrahmanleme @__yellows @Waspapping_