Police Launches Investigation As Crew Members Die On Movie Set In Lekki Phase 1

The police in Lagos state have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of two members of a Nollywood production crew at a movie set in Lekki Phase 1, Lagos state on Saturday, February 14

The deceased persons identified as lighting director Ekemini “GeeTee” Imeh and his associate, Ayodeji Walter Odediran, were discovered unresponsive on Saturday, February 14, within the premises of a popular hospital which was being used for filming.

A police source who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said Imeh and Odediran had arrived early at the movie location to install lighting equipment. Upon completion of their task, they went to relax inside a Nissan vehicle parked on the premises. Concern, however, arose when repeated calls to them went unanswered. They were later found lifeless in the vehicle.

“The two crew members arrived early on set and completed installation of lighting equipment before shooting began. They were later said to have entered a tinted Nissan vehicle to rest while awaiting further production activities for a movie reportedly directed by former Big Brother Naija housemate Boma.

At about 11 am, a production staff member allegedly delivered breakfast to them inside the vehicle. The air-conditioning was said to be on, and both men appeared relaxed at the time. While the filming was ongoing, calls to their phones went unanswered. It was after the filming ended around 8pm that their lifeless bodies were later found in the vehicle.”

The police source said the men were foaming at the mouth, while one had blood stains around the nose and lips.

The case was reported at Maroko Police Station. The police has since commenced review of the CCTV footage from the premises while their bodies have been deposited in a morgue pending forensic analysis.

The spokesperson of the state police command, SP Abimbola Adebisi , has confirmed the incident and said investigations has commenced.