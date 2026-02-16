Peter Obi Formally Declares For ADC, Vows To Ensure Votes Of Every Nigerian Counts

Former Anambra State Governor, Peter Obi, has formally declared his intention to contest the 2027 presidential election on the platform of the African Democratic Congress, ADC.

Obi made the declaration while speaking at a political gathering in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state over the weekend. He revealed that he chose to leave his former party, Labour Party to ADC because he was informed that the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, would not recognise the leadership of the Labour Party, LP, as long as he remained in the party.

“I left LP when I was informed that as long as I remained there, INEC would not recognise its leadership and that there were moves to keep me off the ballot’’ he said

Declaring his resolve, Obi said he would contest the 2027 presidential election regardless of obstacles placed in his path.

“I will contest the coming election even if it is conducted anywhere. And if they refuse to transmit election results, we will ensure the results are transmitted,” he stated, drawing loud applause from supporters.

In a follow up post shared on his X handle this morning, Obi vowed to ensure that the votes of every Nigerian must count during the election.