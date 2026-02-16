I Wept The Day Wike Started Slapping You, Black & Blue With Insults On TV...Dele Momodu Tells Bode George

Veteran journalist and chieftain of the African Democratic Congress, Dele Momodu, has publicly criticized Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader Bode George following recent comments directed at former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

Momodu’s reaction was shared via his official Instagram page on Saturday, February 14, 2026, amid growing political tension within opposition circles. The controversy began after a video clip circulated online showing George expressing criticism of Atiku’s political posture and influence within the PDP.

In the video, George reportedly said, “The way Atiku brags, all I have for him is pity. This Nigeria is for every part of Nigeria,” a remark that quickly generated widespread reactions across political and media spaces.

Responding to the clip, Momodu addressed George directly, striking a tone that blended respect with firm disagreement. In the caption accompanying the video he shared, Momodu wrote, “Baba mi Sir, you know I love and respect you a lot, kindly purge yourself of anti-ATIKU sentiments. It is his right to contest, Sir, while it is your right not to support him.”

Momodu went further to defend Atiku’s political conduct, insisting that the former vice president has not publicly boasted about his presidential ambitions. According to him, “ATIKU has never bragged to anyone about his political dreams. Never.”

The veteran publisher also referenced internal struggles within the Peoples Democratic Party, suggesting that longstanding internal conflicts have contributed to the party’s present challenges. In his post, Momodu argued that Atiku had long been aware of internal tensions and power struggles affecting the PDP’s cohesion.

In one of the most striking parts of his statement, Momodu referenced past political conflicts involving Wike and George, writing, “I wept the day Wike started slapping you, black and blue with insults on TV.” The remark appeared to allude to earlier public disagreements between both political figures during previous internal party disputes.

Political observers say the exchange reflects ongoing divisions within Nigeria’s opposition political landscape, where disagreements over leadership direction, alliances, and electoral strategy continue to surface ahead of future elections.

Analysts note that Atiku remains a significant figure in national politics, having contested multiple presidential elections and maintained influence within opposition politics. Meanwhile, figures like George continue to play key roles as elder statesmen within the PDP, often shaping ideological and strategic debates within the party.