Three Policemen Dismissed In Imo For Alleged Involvement In Robbery, Kidnapping

The Imo State Police Command has terminated the employment of three officers due to their involvement in armed robbery, kidnapping, and car theft.

The officers dismissed are Sgt. Ekwueme Gift, Sgt. Eto Ikechukwu, and Cpl. Divine Ogwuaru.

Their dismissal followed an orderly room trial that found them guilty of the charges against them, which included impersonation.

A civilian accomplice, Elias Chukwu, who allegedly served as the driver during the crime, has also been charged with the dismissed officers.

The criminal activities reportedly took place on February 8, 2026, along Mbaise Road in Owerri, where they allegedly robbed residents at gunpoint and stole a vehicle.

The stolen car was later tracked down on the Owerri-Onitsha Road while the suspects were reportedly en route to dispose of it before their arrest.

Police sources indicated that the dismissed officers were not officially assigned to patrol on the day of the incident and had falsely claimed to be part of the Tiger Base Unit of the Command while committing the crime.

The actions were found to violate Paragraph E (i) and (iii) of the First Schedule of the Police Act and Regulation 370, which are punishable under Regulation 371 of the Nigeria Police Act 2020, as amended.

Police Commissioner CP Audu Bosso emphasized his administration's strict stance against corruption and unprofessional behavior, instructing the Command’s Legal Department to ensure the suspects are promptly brought to court.

"It will no longer be business as usual for officers who misbehave in this command.

Any officer found guilty of misconduct or criminal activity will face the full force of the law," he stated.

Bosso encouraged the public to provide reliable information that could help the Command in cleaning up the system, assuring that more officers under investigation will face similar disciplinary measures if found guilty.

Police Public Relations Officer DSP Henry Okoye explained that the officers were quickly apprehended, thoroughly investigated, and dismissed in accordance with the existing laws governing the conduct of personnel in the Nigeria Police Force.

Okoye added that the suspects must be charged in court to respond to the allegations against them.

The spokesperson highlighted that this action reflects the Command’s dedication to accountability, professionalism, and restoring public trust.

He also urged residents to report instances of police misconduct through the Complaint Response Unit Desk line: 08148024755, assuring that all reports would be handled with the highest level of confidentiality.