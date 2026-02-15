Popular Pastor , Prophet Elisha Osei Kofi Is Dead

Prophet Elisha Osei Kofi, Renowned Ghanaian Prophet and Founder of Springs of Grace Executive Fellowship, Has Been Confirmed Dead

His death was confirmed on Saturday , according to reports from Ghanaian media and information circulating within the Christian community.

He was a well-known Ghanaian prophet and preacher, respected for his prophetic ministry, intense prayer sessions, and teachings focused on faith, repentance, and spiritual growth. His passing has triggered an outpouring of grief, tributes, and condolences from church members, fellow clergy, and followers across Ghana and beyond.

As of now, the official cause of death has not been publicly disclosed, and further details from his family or ministry are still awaited.

Some said it was due to heart attack



