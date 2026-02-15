Lagos State Govt Reacts To Girl Run Over By Ambulance During Marathon Race





The Lagos State Government is investigating an unfortunate incident that occurred today, 14th February 2026, near the finishing line area of the 11th Access Bank Lagos City Marathon.

An ambulance deployed as part of the official medical emergency response for the event was involved in an incident in which a female non-athlete within the event arena came in contact with the vehicle while it was conveying athletes who had earlier required medical attention.

Officials immediately alerted the ambulance crew to stop upon noticing the situation. The emergency medical team promptly assessed and evacuated the affected individual for on-the-spot care before transferring her to a public health facility for further evaluation. She sustained bruises and complained of chest pains but was stabilised at the scene, with vital signs assessed to be stable. She is receiving medical care and responding positively to treatment.

The Ministry of Health and the Sports Commission are monitoring the situation, with senior government officials visiting the hospital.

The patient is stable, and under close professional supervision.

A thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident is underway.