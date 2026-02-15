I Am Back Sleeping With Portable ..Ex Alaafin Of Oyo Wife...Queen Dami

Queen Dami, widower of the late Alaafin of Oyo and ex sidechic of singer Portable, has set social media on fire after openly admitting she’s back to sl+eping with the singer, while accusing her close friend of doing the same thing behind her back.

Fourteen months ago, controversial singer Portable and Queen Dammy ended their relationship in a publicly messy version with Dammy vowing never to return to him

However in a new a bold statement, Queen Dami confessed, “I’m not a saint, I’m still sl+eping with Portable,” but quickly added that her friend Debby, who has allegedly been dragging her, is also intimate with him.

According to her, Portable personally warned her to stop associating with Debby because she is one of the women he’s involved with.

Queen Dami claimed the singer even showed her chats and proof of their meetings as evidence. She further stated that two other people confirmed the affair.

However, when she confronted Debby about what Portable revealed, the friend reportedly denied everything, insisting she and the singer are only business partners.

The messy revelation has now sparked reactions online, with many questioning the complicated love triangle and the loyalty between friends.