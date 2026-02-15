Gov Abba Yusuf Removes Buba Galadima As Kano Polytechnic Governing Council Chairman

Abba Yusuf, governor of Kano state, has relieved Buba Galadima of his position as chairman of the governing council of Kano State Polytechnic.

The decision was announced in a statement signed by Sunusi Tofa, the governor’s spokesperson, and made available to TheCable.

Yusuf has approved the appointment of Aliyu Abdulkadir, Emir of Gaya, as the new chairman of the institution’s governing council.

According to the state government, Galadima’s removal followed the restructuring of boards and councils in line with the governor’s Kano First Agenda.

Others claimed that his support for Rabiu Kwankwaso was the reason for his removal