Customs Foils Cocaine Smuggling, Hands Over N1bn Package To NDLEA

byCKN NEWS -
The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) says its officers have intercepted 22 packages of suspected cocaine valued at about N1 billion along the Badagry–Seme corridor.

The seizure, carried out by the NCS Seme area command, was formally handed over on Friday at the federal operations unit zone A to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

In a statement, Adewale Adeniyi, comptroller-general of customs, who was represented at the event by Timi Bomodi, deputy comptroller-general in charge of enforcement, investigation and inspection, said the interception occurred in the early hours of February 10 at about 3:00am.

