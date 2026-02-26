Sowore Confronts Works Minister Umahi At Force HQ Over Woman's Debt Claim

Mr Omoyele Sowore, yesterday, confronted Minister of Works, Senator Dave Umahi, at the Force Headquarters in Abuja over allegations involving a detained woman.

Sowore posted a video of the encounter on his X account, saying the incident occurred inside a conference hall at the police command.

The woman, Tracynither Nicolas Ohiri, had accused Umahi of owing her N250 million for over 12 years.

She is currently detained and faces charges of cyberbullying the minister.

She had also alleged that he solicited sexual favours.

In the footage shared by Sowore, Ohiri was seen charging toward the minister before being restrained by people in the room.

Umahi attempted to leave the venue, but Sowore called out, “Minister,” prompting him to turn back and shake hands with the activist.

Sowore told him he should not use policemen to settle personal scores.

The minister’s aides then intervened and escorted him out.

In his post, Sowore wrote: “Today (yesterday) at the FCT Command of the Nigeria Police Force in Abuja, I confronted the Minister of Works, David Umahi inside a conference room where police operatives had effectively set up shop for him to harass a woman who accused him of owing her and making a pass at her years ago.

“A married woman, TracyNither Nicolas Ohiri had been illegally arrested in Lagos on allegations of ‘cyberbullying,’ flown to Abuja, and detained.

“Her alleged offense was accusing David Umahi of owing her N250 million for over 12 years, a claim that, at its core, is a civil dispute.

“Rather than treat the matter as such, the police escalated it into a criminal spectacle.