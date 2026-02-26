Alleged Assassination Attempt: How Obi And I Escaped Attack In Edo  ...Ex NBA President Akpata

A former President of the Nigerian Bar Association, Olumide Akpata, has narrated how he and Peter Obi narrowly escaped an attack in Benin City, Edo State, following intelligence reports that the venue of their political engagement would come under attack.

Akpata, a former governorship candidate of the Labour Party (Nigeria), spoke on Politics Today on Wednesday, barely a day after the attack on chieftains of the African Democratic Congress in the state.

“I was in harm’s way, there’s no doubt. I was alongside other people. We were in harm’s way yesterday in Benin,” Akpata said.

“Thankfully, due to the efforts of some of the security personnel who were there, I think what could have been a very dastardly event was averted yesterday.”

He explained that members of the Labour Party in Edo had gathered at the ADC secretariat on Ogbelaka Street for a formal defection ceremony scheduled for 11 a.m.

According to him, as the programme progressed, intelligence from what he described as reliable sources indicated that the venue was about to be attacked.

“We got information as the event proceeded from sources that are usually reliable that the venue would very soon come under attack from some unknown persons,” he said.

“I received that information separately. Mr. Obi received that information… and we were advised to speed up the event… to avert what those persons thought would be a crisis.”

Akpata described the venue as a confined and risky environment in the event of chaos.

“It’s a very tight building, narrow building, and even a stampede would be dangerous,” he said, adding that the street “is densely populated.”

He said the organisers hurriedly wrapped up the programme and decided to move the party leaders away from the area.

“We told them that, listen, because of this development, come to Chief Oyegun’s house. We would address the press there,” he said, referring to the residence of John Odigie-Oyegun.

“This was a decision taken on the fly because… things had changed. We didn’t have time to do any press [briefing]. Anything could have happened.”

Akpata disclosed that shortly after they left the secretariat, armed men reportedly stormed the area and attacked the venue.

“We started getting calls that as soon as we left the secretariat on Ogbelaka Street, some guys actually showed up and attacked the venue, attacked people,” he said, adding that his cousin narrowly escaped being struck by a bullet.

Following the incident, the Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo directed the police to investigate the attack.



