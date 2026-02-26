Alleged N90.4m Fraud: Court Admits More Exhibits Against Ex-NHIS Boss, Professor Yusuf

Justice Chinyere E. Nwecheonwu of the Federal Capital Territory High Court, Kuchiako, Kuje, Abuja, on Wednesday, February 25, 2026, admitted in evidence more documents tendered by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, against former National Health Insurance Scheme, NHIS, boss, Professor Usman Yusuf.

The documents were brought before the court by the Second Prosecution Witness, PW2, James Balami, Director Procurement, NHIS, at the January 5, 2026 proceedings on the matter.

Ruling on the admissibility of the documents, on Wednesday, February 25, 2026, following their presentation and oral application to tender them in evidence by prosecution counsel, Francis Usani, Justice Nwecheonwu, held that the admission of the document was in accordance with the law, noting also that the documents did not face any objection by the defence counsel, O.I. Habeeb, SAN.

The judge further admitted and marked the Certified True Copies, CTC of letters, dated November 11,2016 as E1-32. Also admitted was the CTC of the Procurement Plan of NHIS 2016, marked F1-F4, the CTC of NHIS Procurement Plan 2017, marked G1-G5 and the CTC of NHIS Procurement Act 2016, marked H1-H2.

Led in his testimony by the prosecution counsel, the witness informed the court on what transpired between him and the EFCC upon his invitation by the Commission.

“After I took those documents to the Commission, I made statements. The statements were not made in one day. I can recognize the statements. There are five,” he said.

The effort of the prosecution counsel to tender the extra-judicial statements of the witness in evidence was objected to by the defence counsel.

Following counter-arguments by both the prosecution and defence counsel on the admissibility of the extra-judicial statements, Justice Nwecheonwu adjourned the matter till May 13 and 14, 2026, for ruling on the admissibility of the statements and continuation of trial.

Yusuf is being prosecuted by the EFCC on a five-count charge, bordering on embezzlement, conferring undue advantage, and fraud to the tune of N90, 439, 178.00 (Ninety Million, Four Hundred and Thirty Nine thousand, One Hundred and Seventy Eight Naira, only).