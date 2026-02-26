David Umahi Justifies Dragging Woman To Police HQ

Press Statement From Minister Of Works David Umahi on the detention of lady who accused him of owing her N75m

VIRAL VIDEO BY OMOYELE SOWORE INVOLVING THE MINISTER OF WORKS AT POLICE HQ TODAY





The Media Office of the Honourable Minister of Works, Senator Engr. David Umahi, CON has taken note of a video currently being circulated by Omoyele Sowore, in which he attempts to publicly confront and provoke the Minister over a matter already before the appropriate authorities.





For clarity and public record, the allegations being referenced by Mr. Sowore were made by one Mrs. Tracy Ohiri and have been in the public space since last year. These claims, bordering on alleged assault and unpaid campaign materials, have been repeatedly published through social media videos and writings.





It is important to state that her accounts have been inconsistent, contradictory, and lacking coherence, a fact that has been widely observed by members of the public who have followed the matter over time.





Contrary to the misleading narrative being pushed by Sowore, the Honourable Minister did not deploy the police to settle any personal score. The Nigeria Police Force, acting within its constitutional mandate to maintain law and order and investigate complaints, acted on a petition submitted by the Minister’s lawyer, arrested her and invited the Honourable Minister in line with standard procedure for statements.





Mr. Sowore’s attempt to dramatize this lawful process by staging a public spectacle is a familiar pattern of performative activism aimed at gaining attention rather than seeking truth. The Honourable Minister, consistent with his character and respect for due process, declined to be drawn into theatrics and calmly disengaged.





As it stands, the matter is under police investigation, where facts will determine the outcome.





Activism, in its true sense, is not about indiscriminate attacks on public office holders or chasing relevance. It is about integrity, balance, and a genuine commitment to justice without prejudice or personal bias.





The Honourable Minister of Works remains fully committed to transparency, respect to the rule of law, and the uninterrupted delivery of critical infrastructure for the benefit of Nigerians. He will continue to respect institutional processes and will not be distracted by calculated provocations.





Francis Nwaze, FIPMD

Senior Special Assistant to the Honourable Minister of Works (Media)

February 25, 2026