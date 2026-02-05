Slain Youth: Gov Diri Directs Police To Expedite Investigation, Prosecution

Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Douye Diri, has called on the police to speed up investigation into the recent death of a 24-year-old, Patrick Peresuodei.

The late Peresuodei, an indigene of Amassoma community in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of the state, reportedly engaged in an online dispute with one Mr. Bodmas Kemepadei, which led to his being assaulted and subsequent death, sparking wide condemnation.

Speaking during the 181st state executive council meeting in Government House, Yenagoa, on Wednesday, Governor Diri said the state government got involved in the matter immediately it happened, stressing that any case of murder was between the state and the culprit.

He said after receiving briefings from relevant officials, he directed the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice to take over the matter on behalf of the state and ensure that justice was served.

While condemning the murder of the youth, the Bayelsa governor implored the people of Amassoma and youths of the state to support the police and the state government with useful information to enable Peresuodei’s family get justice.

He assured that the culprits would face the law.

Diri also condoled with families of victims of the road accident last Friday on their way to the burial of the late Bayelsa deputy governor, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, and assured them of government's support.

He described them as patriotic Bayelsans and will be remembered for their service to the state.

The state’s helmsman lauded the Ewhrudjakpo family and the Ofoni community for their cooperation throughout the burial period.

His words: "Patrick Peresuodei's death is another issue we have on our hands and I have been briefed by my Commissioner for Youth. I have also directed my Commissioner for Justice to take over the matter. It is a case of murder and we want a diligent investigation to unravel those that carried out the act. The process must be expedited so that all those culpable will face the law.

"Sadly, we also recorded another incident of those attending the deputy governor’s burial. We lost two sons of Bayelsa State and several others injured. Let me express our condolences to the families of those two patriotic Bayelsans."

Also, a delegation from the Ewhrudjakpo family and the Ofoni community led by Dr. Oyowvin Osusu visited Governor Diri to express appreciation to the state government for its role in the burial of their son.