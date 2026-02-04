Gunmen Abduct Nine Family Members In Edo, Demand N260m Ransom

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have abducted nine family members and five other children in Edo State.

The victims included the nursing mother, six children, including a small baby and her two younger sisters.

They were reportedly abducted at Eko-Abeku-Iyowa road, within the Evboneka community along the Benin-Akure road, at about 5 pm while returning from school, on Monday, February 2, 2026.

The head of the family, Festus Bamidele, said the abductors released the nursing mother and her small baby after a heavy rainfall on the fateful day.

He said the family learnt about the incident when the nursing mother and the baby got home.

He further disclosed that three other victims of pre-kindergarten classes were later rescued by vigilante men and police operatives at the Evboneka Community.

Bamidele explained that four others, who are between the ages of 11 and 26 years, are still being held captive by the kidnappers.

Among those still being held by the kidnappers are his children, his younger sister and a sister-in-law.

He said the kidnappers have contacted the family and are demanding N260 million ransom.

He noted, “We got to know about the kidnapping when the nursing mother and her babe got home. Three other victims of pre-kindergarten classes were later rescued by vigilante men and police operatives at the Evboneka Community.

“The kidnappers have contacted us and demanded N260 million ransom,” he added.

When contacted, the State Police Command Spokesperson, Eno Ikoedem, confirmed the incident.

Ikoedem said operatives of Ekiadolor Division engaged the abductors in a gun duel and successfully rescued five of the victims unhurt while four others were taken away.

She said that police operatives, in conjunction with hunters and vigilantes, have launched an intensive bush combing exercise for the kidnappers, with efforts ongoing to rescue the remaining victims.