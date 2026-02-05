Over 70 People Buried In Mass Grave As Death Toll From Kwara Terrorists Attack Rises

Over 100 people were feared dead on Tuesday night following a deadly attack on Woro and Nuku communities in the Kaiama Local Government Area of Kwara State by Islamic militants, while several people were also killed after bandits pounced on Abande community in Mbaikyor Ward, Turan, Kwande LG of Benue State.

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, however, confirmed the death of 75 persons.

The governor disclosed the figure on Wednesday night while addressing residents at the palace of the Emir of Kaiama, explaining that the victims were “local Muslims massacred for refusing to surrender to extremists preaching a strange doctrine.”

He added that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had approved the immediate deployment of an Army battalion to the area to prosecute counter-offensives code-named Operation Savannah Shield.

Lakurawa, an armed group linked to the Islamic State Sahel Province, is believed to have carried out the attack. The latest development has further put the Federal Government’s security campaign under public scrutiny.

The lawmaker representing the area in the House of Representatives, Mohammed Bio, also confirmed the attack

However, Bio said he was not sure of the fatality figures, citing the conflicting reports from the affected communities.

“There are conflicting reports about the killings. Some of the reports say about 100 people were killed, others say 100 plus, and others say about 160. We don’t have the correct report.

“These are reports coming from the communities, but we don’t have the exact figures. There are killings, but no one can ascertain the correct number. We are calling on the Federal Government to step in and assist us in protecting lives and property. The situation is quite devastating.”

Sources within the communities said that the death toll might be higher than officially acknowledged, with about 70 persons reportedly buried in a mass grave at Woro community on Wednesday afternoon.

Residents said the attackers had earlier moved around border villages in neighbouring Niger State, preaching that locals should abandon Nigeria’s constitution and embrace Islamic law.

One source said, “When they brought the same message to Woro and Nuku, some people challenged them. That angered the bandits, and they opened fire on the gathering, shooting indiscriminately.”

Another resident revealed that the group had earlier attempted to preach in the Baburasa community in Borgu area, but were rejected by the village head.

Some reports suggested the attackers operated from forests around the Borgu axis, with security analysts linking them to extremist elements suspected to be expanding sleeper operations in border communities.

Meanwhile, survivors narrated their heartbreaking experiences. The head of Woro village, Alhaji Umar Tanko, told the Kaiama council chairman, Alhaji Abubakar Danladi, that he lost his daughter and two sons, while his junior wife and two others were abducted.

“I was in my shop when they arrived. They shot my children and took my second wife away,” he said.

Another resident, Razaq Abdulazeez, said he narrowly escaped with his family after seeing people running towards the outskirts of town.

“Those who couldn’t run climbed trees to avoid the attackers,” he added.

Reacting to the incident, the Speaker of the Kwara State House of Assembly, Yakubu Danladi-Salihu, called for intensified military action along the Niger border axis.

“I am calling for an escalation of operations to flush out these criminals. Communities must also cooperate fully with security agencies,” he said, while condoling the Emir of Kaiama and the families of the victims.

Also, the Senator representing Kwara Central, Saliu Mustapha, urged the deployment of more troops in the affected areas, describing the attack as a tragic reminder of the need for stronger vigilance and community cooperation.

