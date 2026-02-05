Landlord Arrested For Removing Tenant’s Roof

Police in Rivers State have arrested one Mr. Frimpong Samuel, a Ghanaian, for deroofing the building where his tenant, Mr. Anozie Tochukwu, occupies.

It was gathered that the incident happened at 7, Chief Chike Street, NTA Road, Mgbuoba, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of the state.

It was learned that the suspect, Samuel, had pulled down the roof of his tenant’s apartment over alleged failure of Tochukwu to pack out of the house two weeks after expiration of his rent.

It was further gathered that minutes after Samuel pulled down the roof, there was a downpour and that the rain damaged valuables in Tochukwu’s apartment.

Narrating his experience, Tochukwu said he moved into the house in January 2024 and has been consistent in paying his rent.

He said: “Late 2025, he served me a notice for renovation of the apartment and asked me not to renew my rent that will expire in January 2026. On the first of February 2026, I showed him the transaction payment that I made for a new apartment and pleaded for 14 days, which will elapse on February 14, to move out.

“But to my greatest surprise, about 8:02a.m., on February 3, 2026, my wife called to inform me that the landlord has de-roofed my apartment. Few hours later, it started raining heavily with all my property, documents and certificates all exposed in the rain. My pregnant wife and my two children of two years and three years were exposed too.

“Currently, all my property worth N25 million got damaged inclusive of television, a deep freezer, chandelier, set of chairs, NYSC certificate, my degree certificate, my professional certifications, books, clothes, foodstuff, foam and bedframe, baby medications, pregnancy medications, my wife’s certificates, children birth certificate, my shoes, children shoes and wife shoes, and my saving box of close to nine months of saving is missing. My ceiling fan is missing.”

However, the spokesperson for the State Police Command, Grace Iringe-Koko, confirmed the incident.

Iringe-Koko said: “The landlord have been arrested and will be arraigned in court upon completion of investigation.”















