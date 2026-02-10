Senate Alters Electoral Act Clause , Appoints 12 Member Committee To Interface With House Of Reps

It was a very rowdy session in the Senate as senators reconvened on Tuesday to vote on the vote and proceedings of last Wednesday.

Trouble started when the Senate Chief Whip, Senator Tahir Monguno (APC, Borno North), raised a point of order that the Senate should rescind its earlier decision on Clause 60(3) of the Electoral Act amendment bill.

Monguno came under Orders 1(b) and 52(6) of the Senate Standing Orders 2023 as amended.

The point of order was seconded by Senator Abdul Ningi, PDP, Bauchi Central.

The hallowed chamber became tense with shouts of point of order from Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe (APGA, Abia South) when Monguno moved his motion reading Clause 60(3) and amended the clause with transfer changed to transmission.

Monguno read Clause 60( 3) without “real-time” in his motion.

According to page 45 of the report of the Senate Committee on Electoral Matters, Clause 60( 3), the provision states: “The Presiding Officer shall electronically transmit the results from each polling unit to IREV portal in real time and such transmission shall be done after the prescribed Form EC8A has been signed and stamped by the Presiding Officer and/or countersigned by the candidates or polling agents available at the polling unit.”

At the end of the day, Abaribe came with Order 72, which has to do with division.

At this point, the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, raised it that Abaribe had raised a point of order calling for division and vote.

Abaribe later withdrew his point of order calling for division.

The Senate at the end appointed a twelve member committee to liaise with the House Of Representatives to harmonise the bill