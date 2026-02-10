Senate Approves Electronic Transmission of Polling Unit Results, Retains Form EC8A As Backup

byCKN NEWS -
0



The Senate has approved a proposal allowing the electronic transmission of election results from polling units.

The new position followed a motion moved by the Senate Chief Whip, Mohammed Monguno, seeking to rescind the chamber’s earlier rejection of real time electronic transmission of election results. The Senate had last Wednesday retained provisions of the extant Electoral Act, 2023, which effectively limited electronic transmission.

With the adoption of the new proposal, the Senate passed an amended Clause 60(3), permitting the presiding officer at each polling unit to transmit election results electronically after Form EC8A has been duly completed and signed.

Under the approved clause, electronic transmission is allowed where the technology does not fail and is possible to use. However, in situations where electronic transmission fails or becomes impossible, the signed Form EC8A will serve as the primary source of election results.

The passage of the clause generated debate on the Senate floor, with Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe initially calling for a division on the matter before withdrawing the request moments later.

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال