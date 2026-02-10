Amb. Daniel Koussou Speaks On Challenges And Success As He Bags AU Special Envoy On Oil And Gas Nomination

The African Union’s Agenda 2063, a distinguished body of Ambassadors committed to advancing the socio-economic transformation of the continent over the next 50 years, has nominated one of his ambassadors, Daniel Koussou, as African Union Special Envoy on Oil and Gas (Continental).

Based on the objectives of The Agenda 2063 the AU's 50-year framework for structural transformation, sustainable development, and economic integration, Koussou's high-level advocacy role for oil and gas will focus on ensuring that Africa's hydrocarbon resources contribute to continental prosperity, industrialization, and energy security.

Additionally, the CEO and Founder of Dau-O-Gik Oil and Gas, will represent the AU in international forums to ensure Africa's developmental needs are not sidelined in global decarbonization debates.

Koussou's Dau-O Gik Oil and Gas Ltd operates across the upstream and downstream segments of the oil and gas industry, focusing on energy trading, supply, and operational support.

Navigating economic challenges such as market volatility, regulatory changes, and foreign exchange constraints has required prudent risk management, operational efficiency, diversification, and strong stakeholder relationships, and maintaining discipline in cost control, compliance, and strategic decision-making, the business has remained resilient and adaptive.

At the heart of The Agenda 2063 is the vision of an integrated, prosperous, and peaceful Africa, driven by its own citizens and representing a dynamic force in the global arena.

Gentleman par excellence, Koussou, by his track record, embodies the values and aspirations of The Agenda 2063. His nomination therefore is timely and crucial in transforming the vision of The Agenda 2063 into a reality, ensuring that Africa’s future is one of sustainable growth, shared prosperity, and lasting peace.

A distinguished diplomat and global leader, Ambassador Daniel Koussou was recently appointed as one of the key experts leading these discussions by BIGWIL International Community of CEOs and Diplomatic Forum, under the aegis of the International Human Rights Observatory – Africa (IHRO-Africa) tasked to chair the Committee on Economic Diplomacy, Trade, and Investment for the forum's Nigeria chapter.

Dealing with challenges, Koussou adopts a structured and analytical approach, assessing risks, consulting relevant experts, and implementing practical, data-driven solutions. He prioritizes transparency, timely decision-making, and adaptability, ensuring that both personal and business challenges are addressed with clarity, resilience, and long-term sustainability in mind.

Koussou's leadership and vision, notably, are set to inspire meaningful dialogues about Nigeria’s economic potential and its vital role in international relations.