Amasiri Community Gets 72-hour Ultimatum To Produce Four Heads Of Victims

Ebonyi State Government has issued a 72-hour ultimatum to the Amasiri community in Afikpo Local Government Area to produce the heads of four victims killed following recent violent attacks on Okporojo Oso Edda village in Edda Local Government Area.

Governor Francis Nwifuru announced the directive on Monday night while briefing journalists at the Ochudo Centenary City, New Government House, Abakaliki, after an expanded State Security Council meeting, involving heads of security Agencies, traditional rulers, elders council, women leaders, and stakeholders from the affected communities.

The governor explained that the meeting was convened to address the recurring violence linked to a protracted land dispute and to assess measures already taken to stabilise the area and protect lives and property.

He noted that top security officials present included the Commissioner of Police, military commanders, representatives of the Department of State Services (DSS), the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, and other security formations.

According to Nwifuru, investigations confirmed that four persons were killed during the attacks, while four others were abducted and are still missing.

He said the government believes the abducted individuals may still be alive and insisted they must be returned safely.

He also confirmed reports from the military regarding the discovery of shallow graves in the affected area, describing the findings as deeply disturbing and a serious threat to peace and security.

The governor warned that failure by the Amasiri community to comply with the ultimatum within the stipulated period would attract stricter sanctions, stressing that the state government remains committed to enforcing the rule of law and restoring normalcy.

Nwifuru further addressed ongoing tensions and protests in the affected communities, cautioning against actions capable of escalating the crisis.

He said while certain activities could ordinarily lead to arrests, the government was exercising restraint in view of the delicate situation and ongoing peace efforts.

Earlier, the Ebonyi State Commissioner of Police, CP Adaku Uche-Anya, said existing sanctions imposed on Amasiri would remain until the conditions set by the government were fully met.

She added that joint security operations involving the police, military, DSS, and civil defence personnel were ongoing to maintain law and order and to locate missing persons from neighbouring communities affected by the violence.

Speaking on behalf of the Ebonyi State Founding Fathers, High Chief Hyacinth Ikpor expressed support for the government’s intervention, noting that the group was actively involved in peace discussions and committed to ensuring stability in the region.

Similarly, Chairman of the Ebonyi Elders Council, Engr. Ben Okah, pledged the council’s cooperation, emphasising the importance of dialogue and unity in resolving the conflict.

Representing the Amasiri community, Bishop Kenneth Oko Daniels assured the state government that his people would comply with the directives and work toward restoring peace.

He expressed optimism that calm would return through cooperation and adherence to lawful instructions.

Also speaking, Chief George Ukpai, on behalf of the Edda Clan, welcomed the government’s intervention, describing it as reassuring and promising that members of the clan would avoid reprisals while supporting ongoing peace initiatives.

The Ebonyi State Government reiterated its commitment to achieving lasting peace in the affected areas, assuring residents that justice would be pursued and all those responsible for the violence would be held accountable.