Man Stabs 23 Years Old Son To Death

A man identified simply as Iseleto allegedly stabbed his 23-year-old son, Miracle, to d3ath in Osubi community, Okpe Local Government Area of Delta State.

The incident, which occurred on Sunday, February 8, 2026, reportedly stemmed from the son renting a separate apartment for the father’s wife and himself in an effort to foster peace in the household.

According to report, sources said the deceased’s gesture provoked his father, who allegedly lured him into a nearby bush and stabbed him several times with a dagger.

The suspect immediately fled the community after committing the act.

The wounded son reportedly tried to move from the bush to the road, where passersby rushed him to a local hospital.

He later died after recounting how his father tricked him into the bush and fatally attacked him.

It was also gathered that the suspect admitted to committing the crime during a phone call with his step-daughter.

He reportedly called other relatives to inform them of the incident, threatening to kill his wife and step-daughter for leaving the marital home and ending the marriage.

“The suspect is a drunkard and chronic debtor who always beats his wife whenever he drinks himself to stupor,” a resident of the community told newsmen.

“At such times, he would want to forcefully have sexual intercourse with his wife in the presence of their children in their one-room apartment, and when she refuses, he starts beating her.

“The suspect also attempted to have carnal knowledge of his step-daughter, and because she refused him, he drove her out of the house.”

The spokesperson of the Delta State Police Command, SP Bright Edafe, confirmed the incident, saying that the suspect is at large.