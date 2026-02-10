Nigerian Shot Dead In Broad Daylight In South Africa





The Nigerian community in South Africa has again been thrown into mourning with Sunday’s killing of a member, Emeka Uzor.

The Nigerian Union South Africa (NUSA), the umbrella body of Nigerians living in that country, said this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Monday.

The statement was jointly issued by NUSA President, Mr. Smart Nwobi, and National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Akindele Olunloyo.

The union said the deceased was fatally shot at about 3pm at a Carltex Garage in Windsor East, Randburg, Johannesburg.

It said Uzor, who hailed from Nkerefi in Nkanu East Local Government Area of Enugu State, was killed in a suspected incident of assassination while in his vehicle.

The union said the latest incident represented a troubling pattern of brutal violence against Nigerian nationals in South Africa.

NUSA challenged the South African government, particularly the Minister of Police and the National Commissioner of the South African Police Service, to conduct a thorough, transparent, and impartial investigation into the incident.

The union also urged the authorities to ensure that anyone found culpable faces the full wrath of the law.

It further urged the South African authorities to tackle the recurring violence targeted at Nigerian nationals living in that country.

“NUSA equally calls on the Nigerian government through the offices of our Consul General and the High Commissioner to actively engage diplomatically with their South African counterparts,” it said.

The union also called on the Nigerian Mission to work with NUSA, a community-based organisation, to tackle issues diplomatically and legally.

NUSA said it was confident in South Africa’s justice system, expressing the hope that individuals found culpable would be identified and prosecuted.

This, it said, would allow the family of the victim to find closure.

NUSA urged the Nigerian community in South Africa to remain calm and law-abiding during the difficult period.

It said that the union is working tirelessly with relevant authorities to ensure justice is served.

