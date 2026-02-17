Sen Natasha Is Not A Member Of NCDC Committee. ..Chairman

Senator Titus Zam, chairman of the North Central Development Commission has come out to say Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan is not a member of his committee

Hear him

“She (Sen. Natashah) is not a member of the committee and was not invited to the budget defence meeting. Two senators from kogi are members indeed senator Sani Jubrin is my vice chairman of NCDC while Sen sunny karimi is a member.

After the budget defence meeting, Sen Natasha came several hours later to complain against her not being invited. I told her she's not a member, so she couldn't have been invited.

Many other north central senators are not members because senators from other zones in Nigeria are mixed up in all the development commission committees for the purpose of national character. For Eg, senator Pam from plateau state too is not a member of NCDC, because Senators plang and Lalong are members.

She, as usual ignorantly claimed that being from north central Nigeria, she ought to have been a member. A brief argument ensued, and I told her to approach the senate "committee on selection" and lodge her complaint.

After a back and forth movement, she left my office".







