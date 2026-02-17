Abuja Court Judgment On VIO Does Not Apply To Lagos...LASG

The Lagos State Government has clarified that the recent judgment of the Court of Appeal, Abuja Division, on Vehicle Inspection Service (VIS) operations does not invalidate enforcement activities in Lagos.

In a statement released, the Commissioner for Justice and Attorney-General, Lawal Pedro, said viral interpretations suggesting that the appellate court ruling applies across Nigeria are misleading

The clarification followed a judgment of the Court of Appeal, Abuja Division, which upheld an earlier decision of the Federal High Court restraining Vehicle Inspection Officers (VIO) and the Directorate of Road Traffic Services in the Federal Capital Territory from stopping motorists, impounding vehicles, or imposing fines.

In his statement, Pedro maintained that the courts based their decision on the absence of statutory powers authorising VIO officials in the FCT to carry out such enforcement actions.

“It is important to understand that the Honourable Judge of the Federal High Court and Justices of the Court of Appeal premised their decision on absence of statutory power conferred on the Respondents to stop, impound or confiscate vehicles and/or impose fines on motorists on roads in FCT Abuja” the statement read

While acknowledging the validity of the ruling within the FCT, the Lagos government stressed that the judgment is not of general or nationwide application.

“The judgment, though binding, is not of general application or of nationwide effect in Nigeria,” the ministry stated, adding that Nigeria’s federal structure permits states to legislate on residual matters, including vehicle inspection and traffic management.

The government stressed that Lagos operates under the Lagos State Transport Sector Reform Law, which expressly establishes and empowers the Vehicle Inspection Service.