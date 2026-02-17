El-Rufai Spends First Night In EFCC Custody

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has detained Nasir el-Rufai, former governor of Kaduna

According to insiders, el-Rufai, a chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), who voluntarily presented himself at the EFCC headquarters on Monday after an invitation from the agency, will spend the night in custody as investigators continue to question him about alleged financial improprieties during his tenure as governor.

El-Rufai was governor of Kaduna between 2015 and 2023.

“He is in our custody, and he is going to spend the night.

A source said the former governor may be released after further interrogation on Tuesday, depending on the progress of investigations.

