Ramadan: Akpabio Urges Muslims To Pray For Peace, Practise Compassion

As the holy fast of Ramadan begins, President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, GCON has enjoined the Muslim faithful to use the period to pray for peace in the country and the world.

He also advised them to use the exercise to practise compassion and engender understanding among people of various religious leanings.

Akpabio gave the counsel in a goodwill message signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Hon. Eseme Eyiboh.

He said in a statement issued Tuesday night, shortly after His Eminence, The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa'ad Abubakar III, announced Wednesday as the first day of Ramadan: "As the Muslim community prepares to observe the holy month of Ramadan, I extend my warmest greetings and felicitations to all Muslims in Nigeria and around the world.

"I wish to urge the Muslim ummah to use this sacred period as a time for spiritual reflection, self-improvement, and renewal.

"I encourage you to also utilise this occasion as an opportunity to strengthen your faith, practise compassion, and promote peace and understanding.

"May this Ramadan brings peace, prosperity, and blessings to your families and Nigeria at large.

"I wish you a peaceful and spirit-filled exercise, and may your fasting, prayers, and good deeds be accepted by Allah".

"Happy Ramadan to all Muslims and may Allah bless us all."

Rt Hon Eseme Eyiboh mnipr

Special Adviser, Media and Publicity to the President of the Senate