Phone Tapping: DSS On Standby To Arrest And Prosecute El-Rufai

The Department of State Services is on the wings waiting to pick up Mallam Nasir El-Rufai anytime he is done with EFCC from reports reaching CKN NEWS

The DSS filed criminal charges against El-Rufai before the Federal High Court in Abuja over alleged unlawful interception of the phone communications of the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu.

The three-count charge, marked FHC/ABJ/CR/99/2026, was filed under the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Amendment Act, 2024, and the Nigerian Communications Act, 2003.

According to the charge sheet, El-Rufai allegedly admitted during a February 13, 2026, appearance on Arise TV’s Prime Time Programme that he and unnamed associates unlawfully intercepted Ribadu’s communications.

Count One alleged that El-Rufai “did admit during the interview that you and your cohorts unlawfully intercepted the phone communications of the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu,” an offence said to be punishable under Section 12(1) of the Cybercrimes Amendment Act.

Count Two accused him of acknowledging knowledge of an individual involved in the alleged interception without reporting it to security agencies, while Count Three alleged that he and others still at large used technical equipment that compromised public safety and national security.

The prosecution further claimed that the alleged act, reportedly admitted during the television interview, caused “reasonable apprehension of insecurity among Nigerians.”

He is yet to be arraigned.




