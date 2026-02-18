Two Days After. EL-rufai Remains In EFCC Custody

Former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, on Tuesday spent the second night in the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, as his lawyer, A.U Mustapha (SAN), pushes for his release on bail.

There are, however, indications that the commission may seek a remand order to extend his stay in custody to enable him to respond to questions posed by investigators handling his matter.

The former governor arrived at the EFCC headquarters in Abuja on Monday around 10 a.m. for questioning in connection with an alleged N432bn corruption probe. He was, however, detained at the commission, where investigators continued to grill him.

An official of the commission who pleaded anonymity said the anti-graft agency was considering obtaining a remand order after the expiration of the hours allowed by law to enable investigators conclude questioning him.

“Forget the speculations being peddled on social media that he has been released. He has not. El-Rufai is still with us and will be spending another night in custody.

“He is very much with us and will remain so because the investigators are considering getting a remand order after the expiration of the 48 hours allowed by law.

“The investigators need some time with him to answer questions arising from his eight years as governor in Kaduna State,” the source said.

Speaking in a telephone on Tuesday, El-Rufai’s counsel, Mustapha, confirmed that the former governor remained with the anti-graft agency, while insisting that his client had fully cooperated with investigators.

He described his client as a responsible citizen who is not a flight risk if granted bail.

Mustapha said, “Well, as a responsible citizen, he was invited and, true to his word, he honoured the invitation.

“As we speak, he is still with the EFCC. He is cooperating to the best of his capacity, and we hope that the EFCC, given its integrity, will be kind enough to admit him to bail because he is presumed innocent, and I am sure if he is granted bail, he will not jump bail.

“He is a responsible citizen, and everybody knows him. He came to Nigeria on his own volition. He wrote a letter that he was going to honour the EFCC invitation, and he kept his word as a man of integrity. We’re hopeful that very soon he will be granted bail.”

When asked about the specific allegations against his client, Mustapha declined to offer details.

“You’re asking the right question from the wrong person. That question can only be answered by the EFCC and not by me. I would just be speculating, and lawyers don’t do that.

Pressed further on whether he witnessed parts of the interrogation and what it was about, Mustapha responded, “That would be prejudicial. It’s a confidential matter and not meant for public consumption.”

The EFCC’s interrogation is linked to the report of an ad hoc committee of the Kaduna State House of Assembly set up in 2024 to probe finances, loans, and contracts awarded between 2015 and 2023 during El-Rufai’s administration.

The committee, chaired by Henry Zacharia, had alleged that several loans obtained during the period were not utilised for their intended purposes.

While presenting the report, the Speaker, Yusuf Dahiru Leman, claimed that about N423bn was allegedly siphoned under the former governor’s administration.

The committee recommended the investigation and prosecution of El-Rufai and some former cabinet members over alleged abuse of office, diversion of public funds, money laundering, contract awards without due process, and reckless borrowing.

The Assembly subsequently forwarded petitions to the EFCC and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission.

El-Rufai has denied the allegations, describing the probe as politically motivated, and insisted that loans obtained during his tenure were properly appropriated and used for infrastructure, education, healthcare, and security.

On Monday, an EFCC source said the commission had been investigating the matter for about a year, noting that suspects are usually invited after investigations have reached an advanced stage.

“The commission has been investigating him for about a year now. As a commission, we don’t just rush to invite suspects. Persons accused are always the last; that is, after we might have done our investigation to an advanced stage.

“We are investigating him on the allegations against him by the Kaduna State Assembly,” the source said.