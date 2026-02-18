Infidelity : Woman Arrested For Stabbing Immigration Husband To Death

The Abia State Police Command on Tuesday, confirmed the arrest of a woman in Umuahia, the state capital, for stabbing her husband, an Immigration officer to death over allegation of infidelity.

According to the state Commissioner of Police, Danladi Isa, “the suspect was promptly arrested and is being interrogated at the State CID for a case of murder.”

Reports indicate that what started as a domestic incident ended up claiming the life of the Immigration officer serving at the Abia State Command, Chidiebere James, following a family misunderstanding with his wife in Umuihi, Umuogba Ekeoba in Ohuhu, Umuahia North Local Government Area of the state.

An eyewitness, who is also a close family member, said that the corpse had been deposited at the Federal Medical Centre, Umuahia, stating, “Chidiebere was stabbed in the early hours of Monday, February 16, 2026.”

Information has it that the problem between the wife and husband started on Sunday after a heated argument over their sick child and the officer’s alleged inability to provide money for the child’s medical treatment, followed by an accusation of infidelity by the wife following an alleged discovery of incriminating text messages on the husband’s mobile phone.

The matter was said to have been settled following the intervention of the deceased’s sister and family members. However, tensions reportedly resurfaced early the following morning (Monday), leading to another confrontation between the couple inside the family house.

It was learnt that following the the renewed quarrel, the situation escalated into a physical engagement and in the process, the deceased’s phone was reportedly damaged, prompting him to seize and destroy his wife’s phone in retaliation.

Following the destruction of her phone, the woman was alleged to have picked up a pair of scissors close by and stabbed the husband, who was said to have collapsed shortly after the incident and was later confirmed dead at the FMC, Umuahia.

Confirming the incident, Monday night, the traditional ruler of Ekeoba Ancient Kingdom, Oba The Great, HRH Iheanyi Nwokenna, said, “I have just been told about it. I am just returning from a trip.”

The shocking development has thrown the Umuihi Umuogba in Ekeoba community into mourning, with residents expressing deep concern over rising incidents of domestic violence and aggressiveness on the part of married women all over the country