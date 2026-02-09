Police Officer Returns N2.6m Mistakenly Paid Into His Account

A police constable in Borno State, Alhaji Muhammad, has revealed that his choice to return a mistakenly transferred sum of ₦2.6 million to his bank account stemmed from his wish to improve the public's perception of the Nigeria Police Force.

A Facebook user Bello Jafar who got wind of his story commended the officer for demonstrating extraordinary honesty and integrity. Jafar remarked,

“I want to formally acknowledge Alhaji Muhammad, a devoted customer of United Bank for Africa (UBA) and a police officer of outstanding character.”

As reported, Muhammad received the funds by mistake from a Moniepoint customer and promptly took action to return it to the rightful owner.

The spokesperson for the Borno State Police Command, ASP Nahum Daso, confirmed this incident in a phone interview on Monday, stating that the Commissioner of Police for the state, Naziru Abdulmajeed, had summoned Muhammad for a meeting regarding the matter.

Daso noted that Muhammad, who is assigned to the insurance unit of the Borno State Police Command, received the credit alert on Thursday but immediately recognized that he wasn't expecting such a payment.



