Nigerian Masters Degree Student Dies In USA

Oreoluwa Odetunde, a first-year student pursuing a Master’s in Business Administration at the S.C. Johnson College of Business, died in her off-campus residence on Thursday, February 5,2026.

Odetunde was an international student from Nigeria and received a bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of Lagos in 2017. 

At Cornell, Odetunde was involved in numerous student groups including the Johnson African Business Society, the Black Graduate Business Association and the Old Ezra Finance Club.

Odetunde was both a Forté Fellow and Sage Scholar, and participated in research and strategy analysis at several companies including Anchoria Asset Management and Greenwich Merchant Bank.

“We are devastated for Oreoluwa’s family, friends, classmates and instructors and extend our deepest condolences in this difficult time,” read a LinkedIn post from the Cornell Johnson Graduate School. 

The University held a support meeting for the S.C. Johnson College community at 5:00 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 6, in the MBA Student Lounge in Sage Hall 301. An additional community meeting will also be held at 5 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 9, in the Edwards Room in Anabel Taylor Hall G14.

