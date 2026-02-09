Appeal Court Affirms Natasha's Suspension, Says Senate Acted Within Law





The Court of Appeal, Abuja Division on Monday, affirmed the suspension of the Kogi Central Senator, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan by the Senate .





The appellate court held that, the Senate has power to discipline any erring member and that, in the instant case, Natasha's fundamental right was never breached as she alleged.





Delivering judgement in an appeal filed by Natasha against the judgement of the Federal High Court, Justice Abba Bello Mohammed held that, from the provision of Section 66(4) of the Senate's standing rules, the Senate has the power to invoke disciplinary action to ensure orderliness in the conduct of Senate's proceedings.





The appellate court held that, Senator Natasha was wrong on the February 20, 2025 incident when the Senate President allocated a new seat to her and refused to accept the order.





The court also said that, the claim of Natasha that she was not given prior notice on the change of seat was unattainable because there was no provision for prior notification as she claimed.





In the unanimous judgement, Justice Mohammed said that, the Federal High Court, in the first instance ought to have declined jurisdiction in entertaining the suit having discovered that the Senate acted in line with the provision that permits it to suspend any erring member.





The Appeal Court said, Senator Natasha, upon been told the re-allocation of seat ought to have moved to the new seat adding that the Senate was right to enforce order six rule two following her persistent refusal to obey the Senate order.





To worsen the situation, the Court of Appeal held that, the refusal of Senator Natasha to appear before the Senate Committee on Ethics, Petition and Privileges did not help her matter.





Similarly, the Court of Appeal also dismissed Natasha's claim that her suspension was carried out in violation of an order by Justice Obiora Egwuatu adding that, since Justice Egwuatu recused himself and the matter started afresh by Justice Binta Nyako, the order of Justice Egwuatu was not longer subsisting.





However, the court faulted the contempt charge against Senator Natasha and the N5 million fine imposed on her by Justice Binta Nyako.





According to the Court of Appeal, the failure by the trial court to serve forms 48 and 49 on the Kogi Senator was fatal.





The court therefore set aside the content proceedings and the N5 million fine imposed on the Kogi Senator.